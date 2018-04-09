Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Are You Smarter Than A Twitter Troll? Try To Solve The Riddle That Has The Whole Internet Divided

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye West

Source: Didier Baverel / Getty

Social Media will really have you out here questioning your IQ if you don’t have the same responses as everyone else.

But what we’ve learned is that sometimes thinking out the box is the surest way to get the correct answer to something. Like the viral triangle photo that has single handedly divided the internet:

As with many other things in life, everyone came away with something different, even though they all saw the same photo. Some answers were pretty logical:

 

While others was just fake smart mumbo jumbo:

But many agreed that there is only one true answer:

 

So, what do you think the correct answer is? Hit us up on Twitter and Facebook to share your thoughts.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Are You Smarter Than A Twitter Troll? Try To Solve The Riddle That Has The Whole Internet Divided

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
All Hell Broke Loose When #FineMenThatEatAss Started Trending…
 2 hours ago
04.09.18
Are You Smarter Than A Twitter Troll? Try…
 3 hours ago
04.09.18
Monday Moves: We Hope You Keep The Same…
 3 hours ago
04.09.18
GQ Celebrates The 2018 All-Stars In Los Angeles
Cardi B Performs “Bodak Yellow” + “Bartier Cardi”…
 3 hours ago
04.09.18
LMAO: Kid Wears X-Rated Shirt To School Thinking…
 3 hours ago
04.09.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Moore Confirms Pregnancy At The…
 3 hours ago
04.09.18
A-Rod & J. Lo’s Love Story Proves A…
 4 hours ago
04.09.18
OH NO! Giraffe Gets It’s Head Stuck In…
 4 hours ago
04.09.18
It’s Adorable Watching Lil Wayne Enjoy His First…
 4 hours ago
04.09.18
Killer Mike Gives Himself ‘Donkey of the Day’…
 4 hours ago
04.09.18
Real One: NBAer Reggie Bullock Fights For Transgender…
 9 hours ago
04.09.18
Remember The Time Kobe Bet Half A Mill…
 10 hours ago
04.09.18
Watch High School-Aged LeBron James Drop 52 Points…
 10 hours ago
04.09.18
Racist White People Getting What They Deserve: A…
 11 hours ago
04.09.18
Hero Leaves Quarters In Random Gumball Machines For…
 13 hours ago
04.08.18
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump Tower Fire
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
photos