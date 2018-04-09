2 Dead Bodies Found In Collin County [VIDEO]

16 reads Leave a comment
According to CBS11 News, 2 dead bodies were found in Collin County in a home on Sunday (April 8, 2018). The names of the victims has not been released yet or information about how they died. Check back for more info.
-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)
