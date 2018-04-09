Entertainment News
A-Rod & J. Lo’s Love Story Proves A Little Effort Goes A Long Way

The famous baseball player saw an opportunity and he went for it.

Alex Rodriguez hit up The Ellen DeGeneres Show and told his side of how he and Jennifer Lopez started dating.  Ellen was a little confused by A-Rod’s story because apparently, J. Lo’s version was different, but all in all, we learn that with a little luck and a little effort, love can go a long way. Watch the clip up top and be more like A-Rod in life.

