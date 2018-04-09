Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LMAO: Kid Wears X-Rated Shirt To School Thinking It’s A McDonald’s Shirt

Awkward.

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
Silhouette of a sexy young woman

Source: Alina555 / Getty

“I thought it was McDonald’s.”

The words spoken by one Texas kid who thought he was wearing a shirt repping the fast food company, when instead, he was wearing a raunchy shirt that looked like the McDonald’s logo.

 

Yup, Shelly McCullar sent her son Anthony to his elementary school wearing his “I’m lovin’ it” t-shirt.

“My sincere apologies to the teachers and staff at Travis Elementary. I promise from now on to monitor what my kids are wearing,” Shelly said in a Facebook post that has since gone viral. “I would never let my kid wear something like this. A friend had given me some hand-me-down clothes for Anthony. I haven’t had the chance to completely go through them. I will tonight though!”

Shelly even posted a video of her son in the shirt for a good laugh. The clip has since been viewed over 10 million times.

 

Lol.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading LMAO: Kid Wears X-Rated Shirt To School Thinking It’s A McDonald’s Shirt

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
All Hell Broke Loose When #FineMenThatEatAss Started Trending…
 2 hours ago
04.09.18
Are You Smarter Than A Twitter Troll? Try…
 3 hours ago
04.09.18
Monday Moves: We Hope You Keep The Same…
 3 hours ago
04.09.18
GQ Celebrates The 2018 All-Stars In Los Angeles
Cardi B Performs “Bodak Yellow” + “Bartier Cardi”…
 3 hours ago
04.09.18
LMAO: Kid Wears X-Rated Shirt To School Thinking…
 3 hours ago
04.09.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kenya Moore Confirms Pregnancy At The…
 3 hours ago
04.09.18
A-Rod & J. Lo’s Love Story Proves A…
 4 hours ago
04.09.18
OH NO! Giraffe Gets It’s Head Stuck In…
 4 hours ago
04.09.18
It’s Adorable Watching Lil Wayne Enjoy His First…
 4 hours ago
04.09.18
Killer Mike Gives Himself ‘Donkey of the Day’…
 4 hours ago
04.09.18
Real One: NBAer Reggie Bullock Fights For Transgender…
 9 hours ago
04.09.18
Remember The Time Kobe Bet Half A Mill…
 10 hours ago
04.09.18
Watch High School-Aged LeBron James Drop 52 Points…
 10 hours ago
04.09.18
Racist White People Getting What They Deserve: A…
 11 hours ago
04.09.18
Hero Leaves Quarters In Random Gumball Machines For…
 13 hours ago
04.08.18
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Trump Tower Fire
 15 hours ago
04.08.18
photos