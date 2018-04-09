Entertainment News
Racist White People Getting What They Deserve: A Thread

We're not saying violence is the answer, but some folks could learn a thing or two about consequences from this hilarious collection of videos.

Racism

Source: brankokosteski / Getty

Twitter user @OkayCornell collected all of the viral videos of racist Wypipo getting what they deserve and put it into one master thread for your enjoyment.

You’ve definitely seen a few of these sliding up and down your timeline overthe years.

Now, you can revisit them whenever White Supremacy is on your last nerve.

Violence won’t solve any problem permanently; But maybe this collection of videos will teach some mayo-nated folks about the potential consequences of racist actions.

Touch the hijab, catch these jabs.

photos