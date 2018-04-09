Entertainment News
Watch High School-Aged LeBron James Drop 52 Points And Handle The Media

Watch how calmly a teenage LeBron handles the media circus that followed him throughout high school.

NBA Covers - St. Vincent - St. Mary High School Fighting Irish's LeBron James - May 26, 2003

Source: Sporting News Archive / Getty

It’s been over 15 years since the world was introduced to LeBron James.

From the start, he was hailed as the next Michael Jordan and he immediately became the target of ruthless media scrutiny that still hasn’t let up.

Watch below a young LeBron dominate on the court before addressing the media with poise and maturity beyond his years.

Looking at the amount of hype that was placed on his shoulders, it’s still amazing that he’s managed to live up to it over all these years.

