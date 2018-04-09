Entertainment News
Cardi B Is Pregnant

All the Cardi B fans out there were shook because of some pretty big news. Not only is did she give us her album, “Invasion of Privacy” she also let us in on her bun in the oven. Yeah that’s right Cardi B is pregnant. Cardi B and Offset are with child. Although when questioned she and Offset denied the claims, she went on to confirm them at her Saturday Night Live performance.

This is no little feat either. She has received love from her fellow celebrities as well. She’s received shout outs from celebs like 50 Cent and even Rihanna. But you know how it is where there’s fans there is haters. After her announcement she received negative comments. Cardi replied on her Instagram story by saying: “This is why I did not wanted to say nothing. People be so thirsty to scrutinize and try to destroy something that it suppose to be a blessing.”

Leading up to the big reveal we saw Cardi B sporting looks that hid her body well. You know but when it came down to it she went down with a bang. At her performance she wore a sleek white tight gown. Her baby bump was definitely a highlight of the show. Her and Offset expressed their happiness. After the show she was recorded saying that she felt free.

While Offset tweeted: “C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R.”

 

 

