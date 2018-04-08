Entertainment News
Can You Guess Cardi B’s Parents’ Favorite Songs From ‘Invasion Of Privacy’

Mom’s is no surprise, but you’ll never guess Dad’s top pick.

Cardi B’s folks are proud of her success and she couldn’t wait to share their favorite songs of hers with Twitter.

Cardi Tweeted Sunday that her Mom loves the ladies anthem “Be Careful,” while her Dad can’t stop bumping “I Like It,” with Bad Bunny and J. Balvin.

In it’s first weekend out, Invasion Of Privacy has already secured gold status, thanks in part to its Billboard-topping single “Bodak Yellow.”

photos