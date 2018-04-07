The Power Rangers And Ninja Turtles Meet Their Match In This Swaggy New Viral Video

When King Vader gets his hands on an idea, it’s guaranteed to be the most wild and swagged out thing you’ll ever see. In his new series of videos, the Power Rangers defeat their enemies using hypnotic dance moves. First up, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

“TMNT vs POWER RANGERS!! “

by: King Vader

(Song : King’s Dead by: @kendricklamar @jamesblake @jayrock @1future ) Click this link to watch the full video

👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾

https://t.co/wUkAkUhmPe <~~ click this link to watch full video pic.twitter.com/1Rfbe3eoP9 — KING VADER (@iamkingvader) March 31, 2018

Then they take on some armed bandits.

Every family dinner

Me: …

Aunt: Why you so quiet? What are you thinking about?

Me: pic.twitter.com/n2eaQhOwOX — Aisyah (@SyaBlackJack) April 4, 2018

Also On 97.9 The Beat: