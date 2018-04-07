Pet Lovers Are Taking It Way Too Far

Everyone loves their furry little friends and there’s nothing wrong with showing your four-legged fur baby a little affection.

When the dog is much luckier than us to be able to kiss his lips 😭😂 how to be a dog 😂❤️ #Chimchim pic.twitter.com/B4pCkXGiYw — euphoria ❀ 에블린 (@VtsChimmy95) April 2, 2018

We love dogs because dogs love us.

One time I had food poisoning and was throwing up all night and my dog freaked out and stayed by my side… now anytime I make a puke noise she sits beside me and gives me kisses to make me feel better 💕💕 god love her pic.twitter.com/Mxn03Cyhxz — Kennedy Windlan (@kennwindlan) April 6, 2018

You have pet lovers and then you have whatever is going on in this creepy video.

😬.. okay this what we NOT finna do. pic.twitter.com/3jWKUnJbQi — Ig: @Henrisomad 🤪 (@Henriisomad) April 7, 2018

We don’t know whether to vomit or to throw the whole computer away but this is on a gross level we never want to achieve.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: