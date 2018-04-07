Entertainment News
Yerrr!: NYC Subway Yodeller Inspired By Walmart Cowboy

“She took my timbs, my silky and my chopped cheese!”

Garbage Can At Illuminated Subway Station

Source: Jerry Hong / EyeEm / Getty

Inspired by Mason Ramsay’s viral fame, this New Yorker remixed the Walmart cowboy’s viral yodeling to fit life in the five boroughs.

A silky du-rag replaces Mason’s cowboy hat as a pair of Timberlands tap to the beat in place of cowboy boots.

Just like Mason, the subway yer-deller’s lyrics were inspired by a woman who broke his heart and walked out of his life with everything.

“She took my timbs, my silky and my chopped cheese,” he sang.

Watch the full performance below.

photos