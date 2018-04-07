Yerrr!: NYC Subway Yodeller Inspired By Walmart Cowboy

Inspired by Mason Ramsay’s viral fame, this New Yorker remixed the Walmart cowboy’s viral yodeling to fit life in the five boroughs.

A silky du-rag replaces Mason’s cowboy hat as a pair of Timberlands tap to the beat in place of cowboy boots.

Just like Mason, the subway yer-deller’s lyrics were inspired by a woman who broke his heart and walked out of his life with everything.

“She took my timbs, my silky and my chopped cheese,” he sang.

Watch the full performance below.

LMAOOOOO son I'm dead weak. nigga said YERRRRRRRRRRR pic.twitter.com/G7xJlWLx2n — wastegyal (@H3NNYC0K3) April 7, 2018

