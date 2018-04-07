NBA YoungBoy Keeping The Studio Smoking *Explicit Content*

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

NBA Youngboy maybe on “state arrest”, according to his judge. No

traveling out of state but only court related business , plus social media

restrictions. Outside of the court issues, The young Baton Rouge rapper

is keeping his fans full. New music alert “Through the storm”. Noise on the net.

blazing down the booth and making blue face hundreds at the same time.

