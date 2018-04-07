Entertainment News
Queens Only: Issa, Tracee, Tiffany & More Conquer All In Drake’s “Nice For What” Video

See all 14 of the phenomenal women that stole the show in Drizzy's new video.

Reading Festival - Day 3

Source: Chiaki Nozu / Getty

Drake stacked the deck for his “Nice For What” video, showcasing over a dozen super-talented queens that have been killing their respective games; And it was all directed by the incredible Karena Evans.

Over a sample from Lauryn Hill‘s “Ex-Factor,” Drizzy delivers encouraging lyrics for the ladies, while supermodel Jourdan Dunn, actress Michelle Rodriguez, gymnast Misty Copeland and many more rise above the stresses the world throws at them.

Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Yara Shahidi and Tracee Ellis Ross are just a few of the 14 phenomenal women Drake managed to secure cameos from.

Flip through for a full list of the stars and see if you can spot them all in the video below.

photos