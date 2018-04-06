Can You Keep Up? New #CR7AfroChallenge Tests The High Energy Dance On The Gram

0 reads Leave a comment
Every now and then, music extraordinaire DJ Flex will drop a dance challenge that’ll set Instagram aflame.
At the end of 2017, he had the #GhanaBoyzChallenge and now the Ghanaian/Jersey-raised guru has dropped another challenge for the masses.
With his new #CR7AfroChallenge, Flex brings the same high energy and percussive sounds that resonate in most of his music. Folks across the globe, from the U.K. to the U.S., are dropping moves for the challenge.
Swipe through for more high energy clips of the #CR7AfroChallenge and make sure you follow DJ Flex to find out what kind of heat he’ll be dropping next!
