Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

ICYMI: ‘Get Out’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Compares Racism In America Vs. England

"Racism is more pronounced in America," explains the English actor who says his home country hides its prejudice more slyly than the U.S.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Build Series Presents Jordan Peele, Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya Discussing 'Get Out'

Source: Ben Gabbe / Getty

Having experienced racism in both England and America, Daniel Kaluuya has a unique perspective on how the disease of West manifests in each country.

According to the Get Out star’s interview with W Magazine, Kaluuya said he feels “like racism’s more pronounced in America.”

He explains, “The disease is still there, it’s the same disease,but it just manifests in a different way. British culture is much more reserved, so (racim is) more systematic. I think in America, you have the systematic and the overt.”

Kaluuya also talked about how the diaspora is represented differently in England than America, with many Black Brits tracing roots directly to African and Caribbean identities. “Racism is not seen in England, but it’s felt. And it’s oppressive. And it stops you from being your best you sometimes.”

He also adds many Black artists from England prefer to live in America where they can have a clearer view of who and what they are up against, before concluding that “Racism sucks across the board. No matter how it comes out, it’s fucking shit.”

The original interview was released almost two weeks ago, but it’s gone viral on Twitter in the past 24 hours after being re-posted by @NoireN.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading ICYMI: ‘Get Out’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Compares Racism In America Vs. England

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bodak Panther: Cardi B & Chadwick Boseman Are…
 1 hour ago
04.06.18
Cardi B Says She Has No Problem With…
 3 hours ago
04.06.18
ICYMI: ‘Get Out’ Star Daniel Kaluuya Compares Racism…
 3 hours ago
04.06.18
April Flix: Preview ‘Blockers,’ ‘A Quiet Place’ &…
 4 hours ago
04.06.18
Must-Stream: 5 Gems From JAY-Z’s Netflix Interview With…
 5 hours ago
04.06.18
Big Sean And Fabolous Perform On Hip Hop Nation At SiriusXM Studios
Halsey “Alone” featuring Big Sean & Stefflon Don [New…
 6 hours ago
04.06.18
97.9 the beat dub car show 2017
Cardi B & Chadwick Boseman get us ready…
 7 hours ago
04.06.18
Can You Keep Up? New #CR7AfroChallenge Tests The…
 7 hours ago
04.06.18
Flashback Footage: There Was Actually A Time When…
 9 hours ago
04.06.18
This Is How You Ruin A Mother’s Gender…
 9 hours ago
04.06.18
John Krasinski Is Completely Honored By The Jordan…
 9 hours ago
04.06.18
If You Didn’t Love Me Before The Glow…
 10 hours ago
04.06.18
Piece To The Sky: Trump’s “Hair” Tries To…
 10 hours ago
04.06.18
SMH: Lorde Was Almost Destroyed For Something She…
 11 hours ago
04.06.18
Woah! This Jenga Sensei Just Executed An Impossible…
 11 hours ago
04.06.18
Hateration & Holleration: Fox News Anchors Exposed Their…
 12 hours ago
04.06.18
photos