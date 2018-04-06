Music
Cardi Culture: 8 Lines From ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ That You’ll Get Tired Of Seeing As Instagram Captions

Global Grind
Tidal X: Brooklyn

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Cardi B finally dropped her highly anticipated debut album Invasion Of Privacy and it’s safe to say that she gave us enough Instagram captions to get us through the entire summer 2018.

 

Ladies love good word play that embodies the whole vibe of their fire pic, and Belcalis definitely delivered the goods. You may have to block a few folks on your timeline for overusing some of these lines from Invasion Of Privacy. Thanks, Bardi.

I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit – “She Bad”

 

Leave his text on read, Leave his balls on blue / Put it on airplane mode so none of those calls come through – “I Do”

 

I’m my own competition, I’m competing with myself – “Best Life”

 

You got me lookin in the mirror different, Thinkin i’m flawed because you inconsistent – “Be Careful”

 

Won MVP and I’m still a rookie. – “Drip”

 

They talking junk and they stink, these hoes mad trash – “Best Life”

 

Should I call first, I can’t decide / I want to but a b*** got pride – “Ring”

 

I got enough bras, y’all ain’t gotta support me – “Get Up 10”

via GIPHY

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

