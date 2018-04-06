Music
#OhLawdChallenge Has Folks Swerving & Flexin’ To Yodeling Walmart Kid

The movement continues.

If you haven’t heard the yodeling pipes of Mason Ramsey (a.k.a. yodeling Walmart boy, a.k.a. Lil Hank), then you’ve been missing out on a kid that’s already reached icon status.

 

Mason has become so popular, remix god DJ Suede got a hold of his vocals for a trapped-out remix. Now it’s taken to the Internet and the #OhLawdChallenge has folks dropping moves for the gram.

 

Swipe through for some of the most hype videos from the #OhLawdChallenge. You’ll find the young and old are both here for the remix god.

photos