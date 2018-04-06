Entertainment News
John Krasinski Is Completely Honored By The Jordan Peele Comparisons For A Quiet Place

John Krasinski has left comedy behind him and directed one of the best horror movies of all time. A Quiet Place is being called one of the best movies of the year so far. I sat down with John to discuss the making of this film, what it was like pulling emotion out of his young actors and even told him this movie will redefine his career in the way Get Out has for Jordan Peele.

A Quiet Place is in theaters everywhere now.

photos