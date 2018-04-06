Entertainment News
The First Purge Trailer

The First Purge is a prequel of The Purge franchise that everyone know how the country started it’s annual night of killing and crime. In the trailer we get to see how America waged war on the Black and poor community. The synopsis of the movie is as followed. Behind every tradition lies a revolution. Next Independence Day, witness the rise of our country’s 12 hours of annual lawlessness. Welcome to the movement that began as a simple experiment: The First Purge.

To push the crime rate below one percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America (NFFA) test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. But when the violence of oppressors meets the rage of the marginalized, the contagion will explode from the trial-city borders and spread across the nation.

This prequel comes off the heels of the most successful movie in the franchise with “Election Year” pulling in around 118 million worldwide. The movie stars a bunch of young talent like Y’Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, and a name we are familiar with in Marisa Tomei. Since they dropped the first poster of the Trump inspired red hat that read “The First Purge” I’ve been interested in this as it’s scheduled to hit theaters July 4th.

