Book Singings Will Almost Always End In A Sneak Attack By PETA

Vivica A. Fox has become the latest celebrity to feel the wrath of PETA’s disrespectful antics. While in Toronto for the signing of her new book, “Everyday I’m Hustling”, Foxx was approached by animal rights protesters who did not like the fact that she wears fur.

PETA ran up on Vivica Fox 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XhPdK39lkS — FREEISH (@freeishmedia) April 6, 2018

Vivica wouldn’t be the first celebrity to have a run-in with PETA, however. Hit the flip to see other celebs who’s had their day interrupted by PETA’s outrageous antics. Also, can anyone tell us why these things seem to mostly happen at book signings?

