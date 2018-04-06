Friday Shmood: When You Bring Your Kid To The Turn Up

The weekend is here and for the folks out there on mommy or daddy duty, don’t think you have to turn down for your kids.

Do like @evan_whysomoody and bring them along for the ride.

Starting them off young.

Swipe through for some more Friday shmoods, from the little ones to the well seasoned!

