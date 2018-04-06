Entertainment News
What’s In The Water? These Pregnant Celebrities Are All Due In 2018

Rev Run And Tyrese Gibson Sign Copies Of Their Book 'Manology: Secrets of a Man's Mind Revealed'

Source: J. Countess / Getty

Tyrese may not be a pregnant star, but he is a star — and his wife is pregnant.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video of when he and wife Samantha Lee broke the pregnancy news to her parents:

Wait for it…. Samantha’s parents- Overjoyed!!!

A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on

 

Congrats to the happy couple. Finally, Tyrese is back in a happy place. But the Gibsons aren’t the only ones expecting a bundle of joy this year.

Khloe Kardashian

House of CB Los Angeles

Source: Michael Bezjian / Getty

Khlo’ Money will finally be Khlo’ Mommy by the end of April if everything goes according to plan. Just last month, she shared a Snapchat video of herself walking the treadmill, claiming to be 9 months along in her pregnancy. And two weeks ago, she tweeted:

Which means only a few weeks left until Tristan Thompson is actually a Kardashian.

Chrissy Teigen 

TOPSHOT-US-OSCARS-ARRIVALS

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Luna’s mom and John Legend’s wife is due to give birth to her baby boy this June, according to her interview with Elle earlier this year.

 

Jordin Sparks 

Jordin Sparks

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

The American Idol alum shocked everybody last year when she revealed that she was married and expecting with new husband Dana Isaiah.

After dealing with her fair share of f-boyness, now Jordin can experience unconditional love when her little bundle of joy arrives this Spring.

Tia Mowry

Premiere Of Crackle's 'The Oath' - Red Carpet

Source: Tibrina Hobson / Getty

Tia has to be the most vivacious pregnant woman ever. It’s almost like she was born to do it. She and hubby Cory Hardrict are expecting their second child, a baby girl, this summer.

Ayesha Curry 

Rolling Stone Live SF With Talent Resources - Inside

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Third time’s a charm for Ayesha Curry and her NBA hubby Steph Curry. After sharing the early childhood years of daughters Riley and Ryan with the public, it looks like the Curry’s are taking a different approach this time around and keeping things a little more low-key.

Ayesha is due in late June/early July, but the sex of the baby has not been revealed. We think it’s a boy this time around. Steph Jr.

 

