Vivica Fox Is Confronted By PETA During Her Book Launch At Barnes And Noble

Hello Beautiful
Vivica Fox is currently doing press rounds for her book, ‘Everyday I’m Hustling.’ While hosting a book signing at Barnes And Noble in NYC, the actress was caught by surprise and ambushed by PETA and vegan protesters.

The protestors and activists call for Fox to “stop wearing fur” and to “stop being an animal abuser.” One of the protestors shouted, “Vivica Fox talks about respect, but she kills animals! She paid someone to kill an animal!” They also told the NAACP Image Award Winner to “stop trying to be relevant.” Yikes.

During the entire ordeal, Fox kept a straight face and was calm. At one point in the video, you can hear someone from her team calling for security.

This is one of PETA’s tactics to bring awareness to their mission and cause. They often bombard public figures to get their message across.

In July of last year, PETA protestors took to a MET x Michael Kors event, where they bought tickets and then protested during the designers’ talk. He immediately left afterward.

Beauties, what would you have done in this situation? Did you think Vivica Fox handled herself well? Sound off in our comment section!

