Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Which ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Remake Is Your Favorite?

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

 

It doesn’t seem like the yodeling Walmart kid is going anywhere any time soon. First the video got an EDM remix and now everyone is trying to recreate his vial video. Three of our favorite online comedians, LaLaSizaHands89, Sul and Jay Versace, have taken on the task of making their own videos.

 

LaLaSizaHands89

 

Just Sul

 

Jay Versace

Who is your favorite?

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Which ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Remake Is Your Favorite?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Which ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Remake Is Your Favorite?
 7 hours ago
04.05.18
Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Lawsuit Over Their Tupac…
 8 hours ago
04.05.18
Video Proof That Even In 2018, Parents Just…
 9 hours ago
04.05.18
Oh Snap! How Come No One Told Us…
 9 hours ago
04.05.18
Ladies, Would You Appreciate It If Bae Had…
 9 hours ago
04.05.18
a$ap rocky
A$AP Rocky Performs On ‘The Tonight Show’
 9 hours ago
04.05.18
Vampire Diaries: Pharrell Is Out Here Aging Like…
 10 hours ago
04.05.18
Dr. Evil’s Appearance On ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Might Be…
 10 hours ago
04.05.18
Mom Guzzles Down A Four Loko After Mistaking…
 15 hours ago
04.05.18
The Feels: 10 Year Olds Respond To Heartbreak…
 15 hours ago
04.05.18
Redbone For Real: This Is The Most Light…
 15 hours ago
04.05.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie’s Health Takes A Plunge
 16 hours ago
04.05.18
Medusa's 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By Meek Mill
Free Meek Soon ??
 23 hours ago
04.05.18
99 Jamz Uncensored Presents Cardi B
 Cardi B Dripping that Sauce!
 23 hours ago
04.05.18
Men
China Hating on Hip Hop?
 24 hours ago
04.05.18
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
Kendrick’s new move
 1 day ago
04.04.18
photos