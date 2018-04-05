Which ‘Yodeling Walmart Kid’ Remake Is Your Favorite?

It doesn’t seem like the yodeling Walmart kid is going anywhere any time soon. First the video got an EDM remix and now everyone is trying to recreate his vial video. Three of our favorite online comedians, LaLaSizaHands89, Sul and Jay Versace, have taken on the task of making their own videos.

LaLaSizaHands89

Just Sul

Jay Versace

If you gon sing it atleast sing it right smh. Hope y’all like pic.twitter.com/7qLicnTUdJ — JAY (@JAYVERSACE) April 5, 2018

Who is your favorite?

