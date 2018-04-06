Uncategorized
Did She Kill This Challenge Or Nah

Pskillz
New Artist Alert!! Who’s making Noise on The Net. Check out DFW’s very own

“IamTxs” shut down the newest trending challenge “Hardaway ” with Ya Pilot Pskillz

during The Night SHow Flight Show. Stay tuned for her exclusive private

project called “Flexin” dropping this Friday. Even the legend Timbaland gave her his cosign 2 years back

