Did She Kill This Challenge Or Nah

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

New Artist Alert!! Who’s making Noise on The Net. Check out DFW’s very own

“IamTxs” shut down the newest trending challenge “Hardaway ” with Ya Pilot Pskillz

during The Night SHow Flight Show. Stay tuned for her exclusive private

project called “Flexin” dropping this Friday. Even the legend Timbaland gave her his cosign 2 years back

Also On 97.9 The Beat: