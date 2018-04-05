One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old Friend

One Of Safaree’s Robbers Was A Former Old Friend

One of the robbers was revealed in a photo of Safaree with ex Nicki Minaj.

Danielle Jennings
One of the only things worse than being robbed at gunpoint is realizing that you actually know one of the people who did it—and that’s exactly what producer/writer/reality star Safaree is going through.

Reported by TMZ, Safaree Samuels was recently robbed at gunpoint, but as the details about the robbery continue to unfold, it has been discovered that one of the men who robbed him was a former old friend. One of the men in question can be seen in an old photo of Safaree with his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj while in a nightclub.

Via TMZ:

Safaree Samuels’ armed robbery hits closer to home than he might’ve thought, because he knows one of his alleged assailants very well. TMZ has obtained a photo Safaree took with his then-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj, and one of the men arrested in connection to the crime … Shawn Harewood.

Sources tell us the pic was taken in either 2011 or 2012 at a club in Queens for Safaree’s birthday. We’re told Safaree and Shawn are old friends — Safaree’s known him since he was 14 years old. However, we’re told they haven’t spoken since Safaree’s break-up from Nicki. 

Harewood and another man, Jonathan Ricketts, were caught and arrested shortly after the alleged armed robbery this week. They were captured on foot in upper Manhattan after police pursued them over the George Washington Bridge from NJ.

Meanwhile, Safaree’s attorney has stated that the attack on his client was not random and he believes he was targeted. Safaree says that around $183,000 in cash and jewelry were stolen during the robbery.

At press time, no charges, trial or sentencing have been announced.

 

