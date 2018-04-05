Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Dr. Evil’s Appearance On ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Might Be The Best #TBT This Week

An iconic 'Austin Powers' character returns!

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Debut Episode

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

If you’re an Austin Powers fan, you might have a sense of withdrawal, considering there hasn’t been another movie in the series since 2002’s Goldmember.

Well now you can get a taste of the nostalgia thanks to Mike Myers. He stopped by Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday as Dr. Evil.

Apparently, the diabolical mastermind was another person fired from Trump‘s cabinet. He went on to describe all the people who did evil-like things while he was there, including Steve Bannon and Ben Carson.

Watch the hilarious bit for yourself in the clip below!

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Dr. Evil’s Appearance On ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Might Be The Best #TBT This Week

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Lawsuit Over Their Tupac…
 1 hour ago
04.05.18
Video Proof That Even In 2018, Parents Just…
 3 hours ago
04.05.18
Oh Snap! How Come No One Told Us…
 3 hours ago
04.05.18
Ladies, Would You Appreciate It If Bae Had…
 3 hours ago
04.05.18
a$ap rocky
A$AP Rocky Performs On ‘The Tonight Show’
 3 hours ago
04.05.18
Vampire Diaries: Pharrell Is Out Here Aging Like…
 3 hours ago
04.05.18
Dr. Evil’s Appearance On ‘Jimmy Fallon’ Might Be…
 4 hours ago
04.05.18
Mom Guzzles Down A Four Loko After Mistaking…
 8 hours ago
04.05.18
The Feels: 10 Year Olds Respond To Heartbreak…
 8 hours ago
04.05.18
Redbone For Real: This Is The Most Light…
 8 hours ago
04.05.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Cookie’s Health Takes A Plunge
 9 hours ago
04.05.18
Medusa's 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By Meek Mill
Free Meek Soon ??
 16 hours ago
04.05.18
99 Jamz Uncensored Presents Cardi B
 Cardi B Dripping that Sauce!
 17 hours ago
04.05.18
Men
China Hating on Hip Hop?
 17 hours ago
04.05.18
Celebrities Attend The 63rd NBA All-Star Game 2014
Kendrick’s new move
 17 hours ago
04.04.18
Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Premiere Event
Who’s Pregnant on Love and Hip Hop?
 18 hours ago
04.04.18
photos