Vampire Diaries: Pharrell Is Out Here Aging Like Benjamin Button

If you’ve been following Pharrell throughout his career, it’s pretty evident that the super producer stopped aging nearly 20 years ago.

Pharrell doesn't age orrrr it's still 2001? Please advise — lauren (@pukmylife) August 26, 2013

While some of us were still in elementary school and others weren’t even born, Skateboard P was out here being someone’s MCM. When asked about his youthful, Vampire – like skin, the father of three revealed that he doesn’t do much, but did admit that Naomi Campbell gave him some tips back in the day.

Here’s photo proof that Pharrell, who turns 45 today, may be a Vampire:

2001

2002

2004

2005

2007

2010

2016

2018

Also On 97.9 The Beat: