Redbone For Real: This Is The Most Light Skinned Acting Lion You’ll Ever Lay Eyes On

Global Grind
Portrait Of Lion Standing In Forest

Source: Eakachai Leesin / EyeEm / Getty

The light skin vs. dark skin jokes are totally played out — unless you’re referring to an animal or other non-Black human thing.

When you think King of the jungle, you for sure think Darkskin lion with a powerful roar. Well, we’ve found the most light skinned acting lion ever and it’s the funniest thing you’ll see all day.

Hilarious! This lion has way more Mufasa tendencies than scar.

 

Now we want to watch Lion King all of a sudden. Happy Thursday.

 

 

