Redbone For Real: This Is The Most Light Skinned Acting Lion You’ll Ever Lay Eyes On

The light skin vs. dark skin jokes are totally played out — unless you’re referring to an animal or other non-Black human thing.

Cut that light skin vs dark skin bullshit tf out — Coeur De Lion (@RichyProfit401) March 28, 2018

“So a mountain lion is just a light skin panther?” — Thorgeous (@Crislex) April 4, 2018

When you think King of the jungle, you for sure think Darkskin lion with a powerful roar. Well, we’ve found the most light skinned acting lion ever and it’s the funniest thing you’ll see all day.

Hilarious! This lion has way more Mufasa tendencies than scar.

Now we want to watch Lion King all of a sudden. Happy Thursday.

