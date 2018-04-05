The Feels: 10 Year Olds Respond To Heartbreak The Same Way We Do

There’s no worse feeling than experiencing your first heartbreak. It’s a debilitating feeling that leaves you physically weak and depressed for at least a few days. All you want to do is drown yourself in throwback R&B while eating fattening comfort foods to take away the pain.

Take comfort in knowing you’re not the only person that has to go through this pain. In fact, it looks like 10-year-olds are experiencing heartbreak as well.

Watch this video as an older brother taunts his younger brother who is going through his first break up.

SO MY BROTHER GOT HIS HEART BROKEN TODAY AND I THOUGHT I WOULD JOKE AROUND AND PLAY SAD MUSIC INSTEAD MY MANS HAD AN EMOTIONAL BREAKDOWN pic.twitter.com/W8afoLl4oa — zak (@zoulfu) April 5, 2018

