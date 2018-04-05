 Cardi B Dripping that Sauce!

The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Cardi B is releasing her debut album Invasion of Privacy this Friday (April 6) so the anticipation is real.

After releasing her introspective new single ‘Be Careful‘ which has received mostly positive reaction, the Bronx native is back with a surprise release tonight called ‘Drip’. On the hard trap song, she reunites with her friends Migos who add a lot of color as expected.

Take a listen to the new collab and let me know what you think! (@hollywoodzay ) Plus y’all look for Cardi to make two major TV appearances in the coming weeks as she’ll serve as the musical guest on the April 7th episode of “Saturday Night Live,” as well as becoming the first person to co-host “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” next week.

