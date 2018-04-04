Pleasure P Releases New Single Titled “You Changed”

Pleasure P channels his pain in the new Lil Wonder-produced single, “You Changed”.

“Pain is what I’ve been thru in this business with friends, exes, business partners and even family. No one knows what it’s like to be me and I’m pouring it all out on this song..”

This single leaked following Love and Hip Hop Miami’s Reunion show. Give it a lesson.

