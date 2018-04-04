Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nigeria Just Gave Wakanda The Nollywood Remix We Deserve

Global Grind
1 reads
Leave a comment
Chadwick Boseman

Source: Marvel Studios / Marvel Studios

Nigeria is good for tons of things but one of the things we love most is the way Nollywood films remix some of the very things America holds dear. Nollywood has tried their hands at telling the stories of Beyonce, Rihanna and Tupac and now it appears that Black Panther is finally getting the authentic West African treatment.

 

Did Nigeria’s finest nail their take on Black Panther?

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Nigeria Just Gave Wakanda The Nollywood Remix We Deserve

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, Powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel
Cardi B gives us ‘Invasion of Privacy’ album…
 1 hour ago
04.04.18
How Many Of These Unwritten Black People Rules…
 2 hours ago
04.04.18
Your Black Card Might Be Suspended If You…
 3 hours ago
04.04.18
How To Find ‘The Man God Has For…
 4 hours ago
04.04.18
Nigeria Just Gave Wakanda The Nollywood Remix We…
 5 hours ago
04.04.18
Someone’s Getting A Whooping After Pulling This Prank…
 6 hours ago
04.04.18
Moms: If You Play This Cruel Prank On…
 10 hours ago
04.04.18
Some Kids Are Terrified Of The Easter Bunny,…
 10 hours ago
04.04.18
The YouTube Headquarters Shooter Has Finally Been Identified
 10 hours ago
04.04.18
A Black Orchestra Remade Kendrick Lamar’s “All The…
 11 hours ago
04.04.18
Can Someone Explain Why The Kids Are Snorting…
 12 hours ago
04.04.18
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 14, 2016
Young M.A “Praktice” [New Video]
 24 hours ago
04.03.18
Power 96.1's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017
Logic Performs “Everyday” on ‘The Ellen Show’
 1 day ago
04.03.18
Deal Or No Deal
Here’s Your Chance To Be On Deal Or…
 1 day ago
04.03.18
When Stroller Choppas Fly: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags…
 1 day ago
04.03.18
Employees work at the Youtube headquarte
Breaking News: Active Shooter At YouTube’s Headquarters (VIDEO)
 1 day ago
04.03.18
photos