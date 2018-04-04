How To Find ‘The Man God Has For You,’ As Told By Life & Relationship Coach Stephan Labossiere

1 reads Leave a comment
Just the other day, I came across an Instagram profile belonging to a young man by the name of Stephan Labossiere. What attracted me to his page were his positive, but real, quotes about men, women, God, and true love. It turns out the same quality that caught my eye, caught the eyes of countless others as Stephan is a Bestselling Author and certified life and relationship coach. If you’re looking to go from OK to great, especially where your love life and relationship with God are concerned, you should get a copy of his book The Man God Has For You, and hit the flip to read—and hopefully heed—his most viral advice.
