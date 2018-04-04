Entertainment News
Your Black Card Might Be Suspended If You Didn’t Own These Classic Items

A bedroom was not a bedroom without them.

Global Grind
Man not interested

Source: John Henley Blend Images / Getty

If you were a Black kid who grew up in the 90s, you know there were certain product it felt like every store sold.

Like for real.

It literally felt like every store sold the same prints.

Tell me you didn’t have one of these classic bed comforters growing up!

Or what about these…

Bringing back any memories?

Let us know if you were apart of these bed sheet clubs on Twitter and Facebook!

