Your Black Card Might Be Suspended If You Didn’t Own These Classic Items

If you were a Black kid who grew up in the 90s, you know there were certain product it felt like every store sold.

Like for real.

It literally felt like every store sold the same prints.

Tell me you didn’t have one of these classic bed comforters growing up!

You ain’t really black if you ain’t have one of these classics 😂😭: pic.twitter.com/rwfKislf13 — ℬea Ɠiv 🌸 (@ShesSweetVenom) April 4, 2018

Or what about these…

Here’s some honorable mention sheets for the super cool kids 😂💕🙌🏽😭 pic.twitter.com/rzfikjzRys — ℬea Ɠiv 🌸 (@ShesSweetVenom) April 4, 2018

Bringing back any memories?

Let us know if you were apart of these bed sheet clubs on Twitter and Facebook!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: