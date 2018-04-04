Entertainment News
Moms: If You Play This Cruel Prank On Your Children, You're Going Straight To Hell

The video was posted on Facebook and it's going viral.

Stacy Barringer said she thought playing this prank on her unsuspecting kids would make them laugh, but boy was she wrong. The merciless mom placed a fake tongue on the floor and refused to speak—that was enough to alarm her children who thought she was hurt and without a voice due to the "damage" done to her tongue.

Press play, plus photos of the family below.

 

