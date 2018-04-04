Entertainment News
Can Someone Explain Why The Kids Are Snorting Condoms?

It appears that the kids have found a new internet challenge to participate in and it’s getting weirder by the second. Millenials’ most shameful challenge was probably the cinnamon challenge. It involved ingesting a spoonful of cinnamon, which later resulted in nearly choking to death. While that challenge was stupid, Gen Z may take the cake. Teens are reportedly snorting latex condoms in an attempt to go viral. We know, we don’t understand it either!

The challenge is to snort a condom and pull it out of your mouth. Not only is it stupid, it’s not safe. Obviously, putting things up your nose can’t be good for your health but experts say the challenge poses a serious choking risk, as the latex condom could potentially get stuck, obstructing your airway and making it difficult to breathe. That’s definitely not the way you’d want to go out.

 

Stephen Enriquez, a state education specialist, blames this entire phenomenon on kids’ fascination with going viral online. He tells FOX San Antonio, “These days our teens are doing everything for likes, views, and subscribers. As graphic as it is, we have to show parents because teens are going online looking for challenges and recreating them.”

Apparently, the condom challenge isn’t entirely new. There are a few videos on YouTube of teens snorting condoms dating as far back as 2013.

Still, regardless of how long it’s been done, it’s obviously not a great idea. “Even if you manage to successfully pull the condom out through your mouth, inhaling a condom up your nose would be very uncomfortable and potentially quite painful,” says Bruce Y Lee, an associated professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

There are a million things kids could do with condoms and though we don’t encourage it, they’ve got to be better than the alternative.

We can only imagine what the next challenge will be.

 

 

photos