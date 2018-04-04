Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

The YouTube Headquarters Shooter Has Finally Been Identified

Here's Everything We Know About Her

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Spotify, YouTube and Google Websites

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

On Tuesday, YouTube employee Vadim Lavrunsik tweeted that there was an active shooter at the headquarters in San Bruno, California.

Later, we found out that the shooter was a young woman name Nasim Aghdam who took her own life on the scene after shooting three people.

There are multiple conflicting reports about Aghdam’s motive behind the heinous crime, with some news outlets reporting that she was intimately involved with the male victim who is in critical condition after sustaining gunshot wounds. While others claim that Aghdam was disgruntled over the demonetizing and shutting down of a number of her YouTube channels.

Adding fuel to the eery fire, Nasim had a website before the shooting that read:

“Be aware! Dictatorship exists in all countries but with different tactics! They only care for personal and short-term profits and do anything to reach their goals even by fooling simple-minded people, hiding the truth, manipulating science and everything, putting public mental and physical health at risk, abusing non-human animals, polluting the environment, destroying family values, promoting materialism and sexual degeneration in the name of freedom and turning people into programmed robots!”

There’s currently an  investigation surrounding the shooting. Our prayers are with the victims.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading The YouTube Headquarters Shooter Has Finally Been Identified

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - December 14, 2016
Young M.A “Praktice” [New Video]
 14 hours ago
04.03.18
Power 96.1's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017
Logic Performs “Everyday” on ‘The Ellen Show’
 15 hours ago
04.03.18
Deal Or No Deal
Here’s Your Chance To Be On Deal Or…
 15 hours ago
04.03.18
When Stroller Choppas Fly: Blac Chyna’s Six Flags…
 15 hours ago
04.03.18
Employees work at the Youtube headquarte
Breaking News: Active Shooter At YouTube’s Headquarters (VIDEO)
 17 hours ago
04.03.18
Get Intew It: Tami Roman’s ‘Bonnet Chronicles’ Heads…
 17 hours ago
04.03.18
Stressed? Follow These Quick Tips To Have A…
 23 hours ago
04.03.18
Watch: Did Taraji P. Henson Nail Her Cardi…
 23 hours ago
04.03.18
Emily Blunt Freaks About Over Becoming Super Famous…
 24 hours ago
04.03.18
Fireeee: We’ve Never Seen Anyone ‘Hit Dem Folks’…
 1 day ago
04.03.18
You’ll Definitely Be Asking “What He Know About…
 1 day ago
04.03.18
Watch Cardi B And Offset Get Close In…
 1 day ago
04.02.18
This Woman Did NOT Just Take A Bong…
 2 days ago
04.02.18
Slap Of The Century: This Is Why You…
 2 days ago
04.02.18
Day N Night
NBA Youngboy “Diamond Teeth Samura” [New Video]
 2 days ago
04.02.18
TIDAL X: Brooklyn
Jay-Z shares with David Letterman examples of rappers…
 2 days ago
04.02.18
photos