The YouTube Headquarters Shooter Has Finally Been Identified

On Tuesday, YouTube employee Vadim Lavrunsik tweeted that there was an active shooter at the headquarters in San Bruno, California.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Later, we found out that the shooter was a young woman name Nasim Aghdam who took her own life on the scene after shooting three people.

Youtube Shooter Nasim Aghdam's instagram page tells us a little bit about her pic.twitter.com/u89f4yun45 — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) April 4, 2018

There are multiple conflicting reports about Aghdam’s motive behind the heinous crime, with some news outlets reporting that she was intimately involved with the male victim who is in critical condition after sustaining gunshot wounds. While others claim that Aghdam was disgruntled over the demonetizing and shutting down of a number of her YouTube channels.

This is…bizarre. This is YouTube shooter Nasim Aghdam. pic.twitter.com/goxfowcmT4 — Ethan Ralph (@TheRalphRetort) April 4, 2018

Adding fuel to the eery fire, Nasim had a website before the shooting that read:

“Be aware! Dictatorship exists in all countries but with different tactics! They only care for personal and short-term profits and do anything to reach their goals even by fooling simple-minded people, hiding the truth, manipulating science and everything, putting public mental and physical health at risk, abusing non-human animals, polluting the environment, destroying family values, promoting materialism and sexual degeneration in the name of freedom and turning people into programmed robots!”

There’s currently an investigation surrounding the shooting. Our prayers are with the victims.

