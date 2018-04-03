If You Thought Missy Elliott’s Time Was Up, You’re Sorely Mistaken

Missy Elliott is about to take her expertise and apply it to what the music industry has going on in 2018. We can’t wait. A singer, rapper, producer, songwriter, and so much more, Missy—alongside longtime collaborator Timbaland—worked on projects for the late great Aaliyah, SWV…the list goes on.

But fans of the icon will tell you that her videos were just as important as anything she achieved sonically. Visually, Missy’s videos were unlike any other the music game had ever seen—futuristic, fun, and oh so Hip Hop.

Now, she wants to direct some visuals for other artists. After all she’s done for music, she’s still so humble:

Just like artist trusted me to write songs for them I wonder what artist would take a chance on me directing a video for them🤔 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 2, 2018

Then this happened:

And in case you hadn’t heard, this is also happening:

A dangerous dream I only dreamt in me dreams 😰✨ https://t.co/jjpAaGjdMk — SZA (@sza) April 1, 2018

Sounds like a SCORCHER BANGA to me🔥🔥🔥 Mercy!💯 https://t.co/jzAAmJalIX — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 1, 2018

Hit the flip to see how people reacted to possible collaborations with Janelle Monáe and SZA. Missy is lit.

