From Jail To Assembling The Largest Workforce Ever [PODCAST]

Description: Meet the man who went from selling marijuana to major cocaine. Finally busted he served time in a federal prison only to organize the largest creative work force ever assembled. These Cons are Creators who have nothing but time on their hands to develop some of the most innovative and out of the box ideas for marketing, branding, and PR campaigns. Causing such disruptive its no wonder Sheryl Zuckerberg among others within Silicon Valley has taken notice. Enter CEO and Founder Vincent Bragg of ConCreates.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: