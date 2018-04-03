TTO Podcasts
Home > TTO Podcasts

From Jail To Assembling The Largest Workforce Ever [PODCAST]

farlinave
0 reads
Leave a comment

Description: Meet the man who went from selling marijuana to major cocaine. Finally busted he served time in a federal prison only to organize the largest creative work force ever assembled. These Cons are Creators who have nothing but time on their hands to  develop some of the most innovative and out of the box ideas for marketing, branding, and PR campaigns. Causing such disruptive its no wonder Sheryl Zuckerberg among others within Silicon Valley has taken notice. Enter CEO and Founder Vincent Bragg of ConCreates.

tech this out

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading From Jail To Assembling The Largest Workforce Ever [PODCAST]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Deal Or No Deal
Here’s Your Chance To Be On Deal Or…
 9 mins ago
04.03.18
Employees work at the Youtube headquarte
Breaking News: Active Shooter At YouTube’s Headquarters (VIDEO)
 2 hours ago
04.03.18
Stressed? Follow These Quick Tips To Have A…
 8 hours ago
04.03.18
Watch: Did Taraji P. Henson Nail Her Cardi…
 8 hours ago
04.03.18
Emily Blunt Freaks About Over Becoming Super Famous…
 9 hours ago
04.03.18
Fireeee: We’ve Never Seen Anyone ‘Hit Dem Folks’…
 10 hours ago
04.03.18
You’ll Definitely Be Asking “What He Know About…
 10 hours ago
04.03.18
Watch Cardi B And Offset Get Close In…
 21 hours ago
04.02.18
This Woman Did NOT Just Take A Bong…
 23 hours ago
04.02.18
Slap Of The Century: This Is Why You…
 23 hours ago
04.02.18
Day N Night
NBA Youngboy “Diamond Teeth Samura” [New Video]
 23 hours ago
04.02.18
TIDAL X: Brooklyn
Jay-Z shares with David Letterman examples of rappers…
 24 hours ago
04.02.18
Monday Got You Dead? These Fire Dance Clips…
 1 day ago
04.02.18
It Be Your Own Cops: Lil Wayne’s ‘Mrs.…
 1 day ago
04.02.18
Aaliyah’s New MAC Collection Is On The Way…
 1 day ago
04.02.18
One Mic: Nas Has Something To Say On…
 1 day ago
04.02.18
photos