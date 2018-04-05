Kendrick’s new move

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Kendrick Lamar is a man of many moves and his latest jump has been a $2.65 million dollar Calabasas home – not to live in though, just purely for investment purposes.TMZ reports on the house boasts 5,400 square feet with six bedrooms and six bathrooms.

It comes equipped with a pool, large backyard, home gym and double-sided fireplace. Although Kendrick doesn’t plan to live in the home as it’s for revenue-boosting purposes only, he’s bound to post up at least a few times – it’s one “Humble” piece of money making property.

