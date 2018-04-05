Free Meek Soon ??

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

This is starting to feel like a season of “Law And Order.” There’s a police corruption scandal, the community waiting with bated breath to see if Meek Mill would be sprung from his incarceration; then he’s not. The crowd is shocked and appalled . It’s wayyyy too real to be fake though. Despite, his arresting officer Reginald Graham being found to be corrupt, Meek remains behind bars. While you’d think that might have some effect on the proceedings, Judge Genece Brinkley recently revealed that she had no intention of allowing Meek to be released on bail.

Here;s the kicker though, She claims all of the documents were available long before their public unearthing, and the exposure of those corrupt cops fell squarely on Meek’s team. She reiterates that Meek has repeatedly professed his guilt to his original drug and gun charges, and is not entitled to be released simply because others have reaped the benefits of the corruption scandal.

This movie-esque story with Meek Mill and Judge and Judge Genece Brinkley will continue to develop. In the mean time, it’s Free Meek as usual.

