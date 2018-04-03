Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Did Taraji P. Henson Nail Her Cardi B Impersonation— Or Nah?

Global Grind
6 reads
Leave a comment
Migos Attends Story Nightclub

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Taraji P. Henson is an Oscar nominated actress, but sometimes it’s hard to impersonate someone else regardless of your vast skills.

Earlier this week, the star of Tyler Perry‘s new film Acrimony sat down with Clever News and gave her best rendition of the one and only Cardi B. But what is spot on? You be the judge.

Taraj nailed it — tongue out and all.  She’s almost more like Cardi than Cardi.

We can’t wait to see what the Bronx beauty has to say about this.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: Did Taraji P. Henson Nail Her Cardi B Impersonation— Or Nah?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Stressed? Follow These Quick Tips To Have A…
 2 hours ago
04.03.18
Watch: Did Taraji P. Henson Nail Her Cardi…
 3 hours ago
04.03.18
Emily Blunt Freaks About Over Becoming Super Famous…
 3 hours ago
04.03.18
Fireeee: We’ve Never Seen Anyone ‘Hit Dem Folks’…
 4 hours ago
04.03.18
You’ll Definitely Be Asking “What He Know About…
 5 hours ago
04.03.18
Watch Cardi B And Offset Get Close In…
 15 hours ago
04.02.18
This Woman Did NOT Just Take A Bong…
 17 hours ago
04.02.18
Slap Of The Century: This Is Why You…
 17 hours ago
04.02.18
Day N Night
NBA Youngboy “Diamond Teeth Samura” [New Video]
 18 hours ago
04.02.18
TIDAL X: Brooklyn
Jay-Z shares with David Letterman examples of rappers…
 18 hours ago
04.02.18
Monday Got You Dead? These Fire Dance Clips…
 21 hours ago
04.02.18
It Be Your Own Cops: Lil Wayne’s ‘Mrs.…
 21 hours ago
04.02.18
Aaliyah’s New MAC Collection Is On The Way…
 22 hours ago
04.02.18
One Mic: Nas Has Something To Say On…
 22 hours ago
04.02.18
Melancholy Music: The Weeknd & 7 Other Artist…
 1 day ago
04.02.18
This Is What Happens When A Man Is…
 1 day ago
04.02.18
photos