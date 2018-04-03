Entertainment News
You’ll Definitely Be Asking “What He Know About This?” After Watching This Video

It’s always refreshing to see young people fully appreciating music that came out way before they were even thought of.

Seeing the kids rant about artists like Lauryn Hill and Erykah Badu is pretty common now – but only special breeds have the soul power to belt out classics like Lenny Williams‘ “Cause I Love You”.

Man listen, what he know about this song 🙌🏽🙌🏽 thank @ricky.nealx

A post shared by Meme King 👑 (@talk2pops) on

 

We wonder which other songs the young king has stored inside of him. Until then, keep watching this video to raise your spirits this Tuesday.

