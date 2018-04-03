Fireeee: We’ve Never Seen Anyone ‘Hit Dem Folks’ Quite Like This

Just when you think these dance crazes couldn’t get anymore creative, the young influencers add some nostalgia to the mix and win you over once again.

Leave it to kids like Kida The Great to blow you away with their precise, original and creative moves. Seriously though, who else do you know that can do the Milly rock while Hittin’ dem folks to classic video game music?

I keep watching this 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DdVk1fD2yC — Biggie Shorty (@xoxoxMinnie) April 3, 2018

This kid can do no wrong:

Y’all Dont Know Nothing About This 😌🎶 Kida The Great Dancing To Biggie Smalls pic.twitter.com/J3v3cH7czX — Kewii 💞 (@KewiiGangg) March 28, 2018

Check out more lit videos by Kida via his Instagram and Youtube. You won’t be sorry.

