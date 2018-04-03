Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Watch Cardi B And Offset Get Close In “Bartier Cardi” Video

They get busy in the back of a Lyft on the way to a freakfest at 21 Savage’s crib.

Global Grind
3 reads
Leave a comment
iHeartRadio Album Release Party With Migos Presented By MAGNUM Large Size Condoms

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Hip Hop’s ‘18 Bonnie and Clyde continue to ride up the charts. They’ll be adding more streaming checks to their joint account off the strength of Cardi B and 21 Savage’s new “Bartier Cardi” video.

Watch Cardi and Offset get freaky in the back of a Lyft on the way to a freakfest at 21 Savage’s mansion.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch Cardi B And Offset Get Close In “Bartier Cardi” Video

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Cardi B And Offset Get Close In…
 7 hours ago
04.02.18
This Woman Did NOT Just Take A Bong…
 9 hours ago
04.02.18
Slap Of The Century: This Is Why You…
 9 hours ago
04.02.18
Day N Night
NBA Youngboy “Diamond Teeth Samura” [New Video]
 10 hours ago
04.02.18
TIDAL X: Brooklyn
Jay-Z shares with David Letterman examples of rappers…
 10 hours ago
04.02.18
Monday Got You Dead? These Fire Dance Clips…
 13 hours ago
04.02.18
It Be Your Own Cops: Lil Wayne’s ‘Mrs.…
 13 hours ago
04.02.18
Aaliyah’s New MAC Collection Is On The Way…
 14 hours ago
04.02.18
One Mic: Nas Has Something To Say On…
 14 hours ago
04.02.18
Melancholy Music: The Weeknd & 7 Other Artist…
 16 hours ago
04.02.18
This Is What Happens When A Man Is…
 17 hours ago
04.02.18
Jay-Z Teases David Letterman Appearance With Impersonation Of…
 18 hours ago
04.02.18
WTF: First Tide Pods, Now These Kids Are…
 19 hours ago
04.02.18
MLK 50
MLK 50: Days Of Remembrance (Live Stream)
 20 hours ago
04.02.18
Does This Video Of Folks Smoking On The…
 20 hours ago
04.02.18
Blac Chyna Gets Into A Fight Six Flags!!!…
 20 hours ago
04.02.18
photos