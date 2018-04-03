Watch Cardi B And Offset Get Close In “Bartier Cardi” Video

Hip Hop’s ‘18 Bonnie and Clyde continue to ride up the charts. They’ll be adding more streaming checks to their joint account off the strength of Cardi B and 21 Savage’s new “Bartier Cardi” video.

Watch Cardi and Offset get freaky in the back of a Lyft on the way to a freakfest at 21 Savage’s mansion.

