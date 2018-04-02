One Mic: Nas Has Something To Say On Old School Vs. New School Beefs

It seems like the old school vs. new school debate will never have a chance of ending.
With each new generation comes criticism and sometimes even violence. Just look at how they did Lil Xan.
Well now one legend in the game is speaking out.
Nas made an appearance on DJ Esco‘s album Kolor Blind with the song “Walk Thru.” To promote the track, the Queens spitter posted the song cover to IG Saturday, along with a message about coming together in the rap game. Check out what he has to say below.
Today's game is as big as it gets. It seems like nobody gettin along tho. It's a big enough game to do what you do and let ya talent speak for itself. This new cat over here says something bad about Pac. This older guy gets mad at the new guy. Or "Nas ain't hip hop. Migos and Future are Hip Hop" Neil Diamond x Jack White have a Concert coming up together. Gettin it done. White musicians have that freedom and are praised for coming together… more power to them and I'm a fan of it. why can't black artist do that and make it cool? We are all artists, let's all evolve together. Walk With Me. WALK THRU.
What do you think of Nas’ message? Should we put an end to the petty arguments? While you think it over, you can check out the full “Walk Thru” track below!