One Mic: Nas Has Something To Say On Old School Vs. New School Beefs

A legend speaks out.

Nas Performs In Berlin

Source: Stefan Hoederath / Getty

It seems like the old school vs. new school debate will never have a chance of ending.

With each new generation comes criticism and sometimes even violence. Just look at how they did Lil Xan. 

Well now one legend in the game is speaking out.

Nas made an appearance on DJ Esco‘s album Kolor Blind with the song “Walk Thru.” To promote the track, the Queens spitter posted the song cover to IG Saturday, along with a message about coming together in the rap game. Check out what he has to say below.

 

What do you think of Nas’ message? Should we put an end to the petty arguments? While you think it over, you can check out the full “Walk Thru” track below!

