Monday Got You Dead? These Fire Dance Clips Should Set Your Week Off Right

Hopefully, they'll prep you for the long days ahead.

Group of five men breakdancing in park at dusk

Source: Zero Creatives / Getty

The Monday struggle is real.

Getting back into the rise and grind routine can be challenging, especially if your work is uninspiring and straight up dry.

Hopefully, some of the best dancers in the game will give you that extra boost with their hype moves.

Check out one video starring So You Think You Can Dance alumni Fik-Shun Stegall and Cyrus Glitch Spencer below. Then swipe through for some more dancers bringing the inspiration for the week!

photos