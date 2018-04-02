DJ Kayotik
New Video: NBA Youngboy “Diamond Teeth Samura”

Young Thug Birthday Bash

Despite his troubles with the law.  NBA Youngboy drops a new visual to his latest track “Diamond Teeth Samura”. Hanging out the passenger side, Younboy Never Broke Again keeps the block hot in the video for his Lil Weezy-inspired track. His Until Death Call My Name drops soon…Be on the look out!

