Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Stop Playin’: These IG Stars Had The Wildest Easter Fool’s Day

People can't help but joke on a serious holiday.

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment
Beautiful female black woman chatting on her smartphone laughing while relaxing at home

Source: andresr / Getty

With Easter falling on the same day as April Fool’s, it’s expected that folks were acting out on Sunday.

The line between serious and just plain hilarious was definitely blurred.

 

It was a strange kind of day.

Swipe through to find out if more social media personalities were more holy, silly, or somewhere in between!

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Stop Playin’: These IG Stars Had The Wildest Easter Fool’s Day

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Clutch Queen: Arike Ogunbowale Hits ANOTHER Insane Buzzer…
 8 hours ago
04.01.18
Remember The Time Tupac Repped For The Bad…
 8 hours ago
04.01.18
Tricked: Ray J Had One April Fool’s That…
 9 hours ago
04.01.18
Gucci Mane Offers DJ Suede $1 Million For…
 9 hours ago
04.01.18
Got Eem!: Anthony Davis’ Unibrow Played An April…
 15 hours ago
04.01.18
Don’t Fall For These Brands And Their April…
 20 hours ago
04.01.18
Thirsty Free Throw: Joel Embiid Shoots Another Shot…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
So This Is Where The Washing Machine Has…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
90’s and 2000’s Remixes That Were Better Than…
 1 day ago
04.01.18
Certified Legend: Re-live Jason Kidd’s Craziest Assists
 1 day ago
03.31.18
Ed O’Bannon Says NCAA Is Making More than…
 1 day ago
03.31.18
C’Mon Son: See The Shocking Footage The Landed…
 1 day ago
03.31.18
Netflix Is Hiring: Would You Binge For A…
 2 days ago
03.31.18
Funny AF: These Hilarious Pranks Will Get You…
 2 days ago
03.31.18
Anthony Davis Shaved His Unibrow And Nothing Is…
 2 days ago
03.31.18
This Woman’s Reaction To Her Marriage Proposal Will…
 2 days ago
03.31.18
photos